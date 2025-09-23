Please Wait...

Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta Join Wave of States Recognizing Palestine

Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta Join Wave of States Recognizing Palestine
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta have formally recognized the State of Palestine during a summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, widening the circle of European Union countries backing Palestinian statehood.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said the decision was intended to send a “strong political and diplomatic signal to the world”. He stressed, however, that full legal recognition would only take effect once “all hostages have been released and all terrorist organizations such as Hamas have been removed from the governance of Palestine”. Until then, Belgium will delay steps such as opening an embassy or formalizing bilateral agreements.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden framed his country’s decision as “the beginning of a renewed commitment to hope, a commitment to diplomacy, to dialogue, to coexistence, and a two-state solution”. He underlined that the recognition was “not against ‘Israel’ or its people” and was “not a reward for violence”. Frieden reiterated Luxembourg’s view that a so-called “two-state solution” remains “the only viable way forward for lasting peace”.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela declared his country “proud to confirm our official recognition of Palestinian statehood”. Abela insisted Hamas must have no role in the future governance of the Palestinian state.

Outside the EU, Monaco also extended recognition, with Prince Albert II tying the move to the release of captives and the disarmament of Hamas. He said Monaco supported the Palestinians’ right to a “sovereign, viable and democratic state”.

The wave of announcements followed France’s decision earlier in the day to formally recognize Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal, which had made similar declarations on Sunday. According to UN data, more than 145 countries worldwide now recognize Palestinian statehood.

These developments come amid “Israeli” entity’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, launched after the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023. Nearly a year later, Gaza’s health authorities report over 65,000 had been martyred, while a UN commission has accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of committing acts amounting to genocide.

Israel Palestine belgium luxembourg malta UnitedNations

Last Update: 23-09-2025 Hour: 11:18 Beirut Timing

’Israeli’ reports reveal a serious security breach at ’Ben Gurion’ Airport: A man in his 40s impersonated a ’Shin Bet’ officer, accessed restricted areas of the airport, and interrogated passengers.