As UNGA Begins, Protesters Say Justice Lies Outside

By Staff, Agencies

As United Nations members claim to have made historic progress in the path to Palestine statehood, protestors outside say that UN actions are mostly symbolic, and demand for more to be done in advocating for Palestine.

In a conference co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, more than 30 UN member states advocated for a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Momentum for a Palestinian state is growing, with the UK, Canada, Portugal, Malta, Monaco, and Luxembourg recently recognizing it, while Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands have pledged to do so once specific conditions are met.

French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced France’s recognition of Palestine during the opening speech of the conference. But opinions on Palestinian statehood vary depending on who you speak to.

But as world leaders gathered at the UN headquarters in Midtown Manhattan for a summit on Palestinian statehood, outside, pro-Palestine protestors say that while recognition is nice to officially have, it makes no difference. To them, Palestine has always been a state.

“To me, Palestine was already a state,” a protestor from the Netherlands said. “This was purely symbolic. What I want to see is more action from these states in actually protecting Palestinians. Maybe that means putting armed troops on the ground? I don’t know but there needs to be more.”

Another protestor of Sudanese descent, Mazen, said that for him, the United Nations has never been the place to go to seek justice.

“The UN has ignored African issues for decades,” Mazen said. “There isn’t even one African member in the Security Council.”

Following the UK’s announcement on Sunday, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, said the UK's recognition was about "righting historic wrongs".

"In the same capital of the Balfour Declaration, after more than a century of ongoing denial, dispossession and erasure, the UK government has finally taken the long overdue step of recognizing the state of Palestine," Zomlot said.

Others have been open to the recognition, but have pointed out that it is too little too late.

During a panel on "Israel’s" occupation of Palestine last week, Oxfam policy lead Bushra Khalidi said that recognition “cannot be a substitute for accountability."

In her opinion, if recognition of Palestine does not come with concrete actions to “halt settlement expansion, to stop arms transfers and to dismantle occupation,” then recognition will not have the impact it intends to have.

“It means your left hand gives bandages, while your right hand provides the weapons and the funding that cause the wounds,” Khalidi said.

“Recognition is not a political favor to be handed out when convenient. Recognition is about affirming a people's inalienable right to self-determination. It is a right. It is a right owed to Palestinians, not a gift to be dangled as leverage.

Back outside the UN headquarters today, Mazen, the Sudanese protester, said that the recognition of a Palestinian state does not necessarily mean that countries like the UK or France will change their close relationships with "Israel".

Another protestor, Ridhima, acknowledged that this moment is a testament to Western countries being pressured by their citizens in supporting Palestine, but that it’s mainly to appease them than it is in advocating for Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

“The change comes from the streets,” Ridhima said. “What’s happening now is because the movement has pushed imperialist leaders to compromise. Although Palestinian statehood doesn’t solve the issue, it at least shows that the power does essentially come from the people.”