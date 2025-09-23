Maghreb Sumud Flotilla Heads to Gaza Despite “Israeli” Warnings

By Staff, Agencies

The Maghreb Sumud flotilla, sailing out of Morocco, has vowed to continue its mission to Gaza despite the dangerous escalation by the "Israeli" occupation in recent weeks aimed at the Global Sumud Flotilla [GSF].

Organizers accused the "Israeli" occupation of attempting to brand a humanitarian initiative as a “security threat” in what they called a deliberate effort to strip it of legitimacy and lay the groundwork for an assault on civilian participants.

Unidentified drones circled the fleet, raising safety concerns for over 500 volunteers, but they remain determined to deliver aid to Gaza despite threats.

“International law leaves no room for doubt: humanitarian missions and their civilian participants are entitled to full protection. Any aggression against the fleet would be a clear breach of the Geneva Conventions and defy rulings of the International Court of Justice, which compel ‘Israel’ to allow the entry of relief into Gaza,” the statement read.

The Flotilla's organizers denounced "Israeli" attempts to criminalize the mission as “nothing more than a distortion of law and an attempt to conceal ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The declaration reaffirmed their commitment to continue sailing under the principles of peace and non-violence, carrying aid for Gaza’s residents who face unrelenting bombardment and deliberate starvation under the blockade.

The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza echoed the concerns, confirming on Sunday that surveillance drones had been flying continuously over the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Libyan vessel Omar al-Mukhtar had also departed on Sunday to join the Global Sumud Flotilla. The ship has been equipped with an intensive care unit to provide medical support for the fleet.

The ship’s departure, postponed last Wednesday due to rough weather, is now back on track, with spokesperson Nabil al-Soukni telling Anadolu the vessel is fully prepared.

“We are now fully ready with all our equipment, and we increased the storage of supplies for some of the smaller boats that had been understocked due to their size,” al-Soukni said. He added that extra space has been set aside to accommodate activists from boats deemed unsuitable for the journey.

The vessel is transporting tents for forcibly displaced Palestinians, as well as medicines, baby formula, and various supplies for people of all ages in Gaza, al-Soukni stressed.

“The popular and moral support we received from some parties in Libya was a strong message to raise the morale of the crew aboard the Omar al-Mukhtar,” he declared.

Among those on board is former Libyan Prime Minister Omar al-Hassi, along with several international activists, according to the spokesperson.

Medical officer Abdel Rahman Humaid told Anadolu that the ship is staffed with a medical crew and now houses an intensive care unit.

“We equipped the ship with the necessary equipment and medicines and outfitted it with everything required for intensive care,” Humaid said.