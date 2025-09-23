Iran’s Pezeshkian: Attempts to Oppose Islamic Countries Will Fail

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that efforts to sow discord among Islamic countries are doomed to fail.

Referring to attempts by ill-wishers to create division and hinder fruitful relations in the region-particularly between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan-he stated, “With the determination and will that exist among the leaders of the Islamic world as well as high officials of Iran and Azerbaijan to expand interactions and cooperation, these efforts of ill-wishers will not come to fruition.”

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with a high-ranking delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, who is on a visit to Tehran.

Pezeshkian described the relations between the two countries as brotherly, based on deep cultural and religious commonalities between the governments and nations, and inseparable.

"We are interested in expanding these relations in all political, economic, and cultural areas. There are no obstacles in the path of developing interactions and cooperation between the two countries," he said.

Referring to his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the positive and constructive meetings and agreements between the high officials of the two countries, the President added,

"We believe that if the diverse and numerous capacities existing in Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are used to expand cooperation, it will ensure the maximum benefits of the two countries and two friendly and brotherly nations."

Shahin Mustafayev also met with Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council Ali Larijani.

