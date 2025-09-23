Iran President Meets Leader Before NY Trip

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei before travelling to New York to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] session.

Pezeshkian briefed the Leader on the planning done for his trip during the meeting on Monday evening.

Imam Khamenei offered prayers and wished success for the president, and provided some remarks and recommendations.

World leaders are gathering in New York, where they are expected to address the General Assembly during the annual General Debate on September 23-29.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” reflects the anniversary of the UN’s foundation and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and shared action for people and planet.

In an X post on Sunday, Mehdi Sanaei, the Iranian president’s political advisor, said Pezeshkian is set to deliver his speech at the UNGA on Wednesday morning local time.

The president will also hold meetings with different heads of state, and the UN chief, as well as think tanks and Iranians residing in the United States, he added.