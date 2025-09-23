Congo’s Tshisekedi: Rwanda Blocking Peace

By Staff, Agencies

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], Felix Tshisekedi, has accused Rwanda of obstructing peace efforts, despite agreements signed earlier this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Tshisekedi said that although Kigali claims to have withdrawn its forces, Rwandan troops remain active in eastern Congo while continuing to support the M23 armed group.

“Rwanda pretends to have withdrawn its troops but in reality, Rwanda troops continue to be present on Congolese soil and to support the M23,” Tshisekedi stated.

He further added that Kigali is “trying to gain time for the crisis to worsen,” while Kinshasa remains committed to peace.

Tshisekedi stressed his government’s commitment to peace agreements but accused Rwanda of undermining them. Despite a June peace deal signed in Washington and a July ceasefire declaration with the M23 group in Qatar, fighting continues in eastern DRC, threatening both accords.

The M23’s 2021 comeback, backed by Rwanda, has fueled instability in eastern Congo, capturing key areas like Goma and Bukavu and displacing many civilians.

The violence has fueled a deepening humanitarian crisis, adding to more than three decades of turmoil in the region.

Amid the conflict, Tshisekedi seeks stronger security ties with Washington and aims to secure stable cobalt supplies vital for electronics and batteries.

Earlier this month, Rwanda rejected a Human Rights Watch report that used satellite imagery to highlight the expansion of a military graveyard during the ongoing clashes in eastern Congo.