Moscow: EU Plans to ‘Occupy’ Moldova

By Staff, Agencies

European countries are preparing for a military intervention in Moldova, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR].

The agency warned that “eurocrats” in Brussels intend to ensure that Moldova continues to pursue anti-Russian policies, and will go as far as to “occupy” Chisinau after upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a press release on Monday, the SVR stated it had observed European NATO forces being concentrated in Romania near the border with Moldova, and further claimed that they are preparing to deploy to Odessa Region in Ukraine to intimidate Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria.

It added that military servicemen from France and the UK have already arrived in Odessa.

According to the SVR, forces from European countries intend to intervene following the upcoming parliamentary elections, where Brussels and Chisinau will allegedly falsify the results in the hope of driving Moldovan citizens to the streets to defend their rights.

After that, at the request of President Maia Sandu, European forces will enter the country and compel Moldovans to “accept dictatorship under the guise of European democracy,” the service said.

The SVR similarly warned in July that NATO was molding Moldova into a military “battering ram” against Russia.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon also recently claimed that the EU intends to use Moldova as “cannon fodder” in a possible future conflict with Russia.