- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
EU3 Cautioned Against Missteps on Iran’s Nuclear File
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi cautioned that any miscalculation by the European troika or the Western governments regarding Iran’s nuclear program could have serious consequences.
In a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed the regional and international developments, including the situation in occupied Palestine.
The two ministers stressed the necessity of global action to halt the genocide of Palestinians and to hold the "Israeli" officials accountable in competent international courts.
Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Araqchi highlighted Tehran’s responsible approach and reiterated that progress depends on the European parties’ commitment to international obligations, including the lifting of unjust sanctions.
He warned that any miscalculation by the European or Western actors could trigger serious repercussions, underscoring Iran’s readiness to defend its national interests.
Comments
- Related News