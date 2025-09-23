Pro-“Israel” Tech Giant to Control TikTok’s US Algorithm, Enabling Censorship of Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

A major pro-“Israel” American technology company is set to take over TikTok’s US algorithm in what critics say is a bid to censor global awareness of “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza.

The move follows the impending sale of TikTok’s US operations to domestic investors. According to Bloomberg, a White House official confirmed Monday that Oracle Corp. — a company with close ties to the “Israeli” military — will retrain and operate TikTok’s US recommendation algorithm “from the ground up”.

Under the plan, Oracle will host US user data on a secure cloud and oversee the algorithm to prevent what Washington calls “foreign adversary interference”. ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, will retain no access to US data or influence over the algorithm.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison, one of Silicon Valley’s most openly pro-“Israel” figures, has donated heavily to the “Friends of the ‘Israel’ ‘Defense’ Forces” and pledged direct support to the occupation entity’s military after the October 2023 Gaza onslaught. The company already runs TikTok’s cloud services under its multibillion-dollar “Project Texas” initiative.

Ellison’s alignment with “Israel” has fueled concerns that the new arrangement will enable political censorship. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement accuses Oracle, along with Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Cisco and IBM, of being “deeply complicit in atrocity” by supplying AI and cloud infrastructure to the “Israeli” army.

Social media firms, including TikTok, employ scores of veterans from “Israel’s” notorious Unit 8200 intelligence corps. “Israeli” officials also lobby platforms to delete pro-Palestinian content, shaping moderation policies across Silicon Valley.

Congress passed a “TikTok divest-or-ban” law in 2024 after Jewish lobby groups objected to the platform’s growing role in exposing “Israel’s” atrocities to young Americans. TikTok access was briefly cut off in the US earlier this year until President Donald Trump granted an extension for negotiations.

The timing of Oracle’s takeover comes as “Israel” deepens its genocidal war on Gaza. Since October 7, 2023 — when Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to decades of occupation and bloodshed — “Israeli” forces have martyred more than 65,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Thousands more remain buried under rubble as relentless strikes prevent rescue operations.

Harrowing images of starving children, destroyed hospitals and mass civilian deaths continue to surface on social media, despite mounting efforts to suppress them. The new TikTok arrangement raises fears that such testimony could soon be silenced in the United States.