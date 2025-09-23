Pezeshkian Ahead of NY Visit: Dialogue with A Bully Is ‘Impossible’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said before leaving for New York that dialogue is impossible with anyone seeking to be “coercive, bullying, mischievous, or destructive.”

Speaking before his departure for New York on Tuesday to address the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian said that the assembly provides an excellent opportunity for world leaders to speak and for Iran to present its positions.

He noted that while this year’s theme is Convergence and Progress, what the world actually observes in global affairs and the conduct of major powers is “nothing but unilateralism and hegemony.”

President Pezeshkian expressed the “truly painful” reality of children martyring in Gaza, condemning the nations that “readily” support and supply arms to "Israel’s" daily bombardment.

He questioned the international response to such crimes, asking if “convergence” means everyone must be killed to conform to the will of a single power, and affirmed that all people have the right “to utilize and benefit from everything God has given.”

The Iranian president outlined his goals for his trip, stating he will announce his positions based on his belief in “peace, justice, rights, and humanity.”

He added that he will hold talks with leaders of various countries if conditions permit, and will also meet with Iranians and experts abroad.

Pezeshkian said that while nations “must sit together and engage in dialogue to understand one another,” it is impossible to talk to someone who “wants to be coercive, bullying, mischievous, or destructive.”

“It is not the case that only 'Israel' should have security; the security of the entire world’s people must be preserved,” he said, vowing to use the “exceptional opportunity” of the UN to ensure Iran’s beliefs are “heard clearly by the world in New York.”

World leaders are gathering in New York to address the General Assembly during the annual General Debate on September 23-29.

The theme of this year’s debate, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” reflects the anniversary of the UN’s foundation and underscores the call for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and shared action for people and planet.

In an X post on Sunday, Mehdi Sanaei, the Iranian president’s political advisor, said Pezeshkian is set to deliver his speech at the UNGA on Wednesday morning local time.