Mayor: Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow Repelled, 32 Drones Intercepted

By Staff, Agencies

Moscow’s air defenses have destroyed or intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones targeting the city, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

In a series of Telegram posts starting around 8 p.m. Monday, Sobyanin described multiple waves of attacks continuing into early Tuesday. He did not provide details on casualties or property damage, noting only that emergency crews were responding where debris had fallen.

Local reports indicated drone fragments landed in Solntsevo, a western Moscow district, and in Reutov, east of the capital, damaging parked cars. Sheremetyevo Airport temporarily restricted takeoffs and landings amid the attacks, though normal operations later resumed.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday, a total of 69 Ukrainian drones were neutralized across multiple regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Moscow, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov and Crimea.

Ukraine has repeatedly carried out drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, often targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure. Moscow has condemned the attacks as “terrorism.”

 

