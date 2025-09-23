MP Raad: Support Front Was a Wise Stand for Freedom, Humanity

The Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, affirmed that "the enemy’s targeting was directed at the entirety of Hezbollah," emphasizing that "what Hezbollah endured during the war with the Zionist enemy would have brought down entire states and collapsed armies — yet what preserved Hezbollah’s cohesion was the doctrine of Wilayah, rooted in unwavering commitment and truthful application."

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Raad stressed that "the Support Front was among the wisest decisions taken, as it constituted a triumph for freedom and humanity, regardless of the price."

"We had no option but to support the people of Gaza to the fullest of our ability, to send a clear message to the world: any failure toward Palestine will reach every capital in the region," he went on saying.

Raad highlighted that "the Resistance acted in full alignment with its identity, convictions, and unwavering principles, demonstrating credibility in its defense of the Palestinian cause."

He further state, "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah chose the perfect moment for his departure. The ‘Israeli’ entity was shocked by the firmness of the stance following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah cannot be defeated — steadfastness prevailed, and every member of Hezbollah knew his duty the moment this party found itself without its Secretary-General."

Raad pointed out that "Sayyed Nasrallah was characterized by principled patience and strategic patience," revealing that "he would be deeply disapproving if any Hezbollah member engaged in misconduct that reflected negatively on Hezbollah."

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc added, "We witnessed people across the board show their concern. The pulse of the street remained faithful to the cause for which Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred. Though we were dealt a harsh blow, we have largely recovered and rebuilt our structure."

He went on, "We bore our wounds in silence for the sake of stability and in service of our greater cause. Some harbored malicious intentions, attempting to provoke Hezbollah into losing its exemplary image in the eyes of the people."

Affirming that "Hezbollah’s presence is firm, and no one can eliminate its political presence," MP Raad said, "Our resolve does not waver nor weaken. We serve the aspirations of our people — the very people Sayyed Nasrallah described as the most honorable, and they are of us and we of them."

Speaking about Hezbollah’s conduct with its allies, Raad stated, "No ally has ever complained of our sincerity."

He pointed out that "every alliance or partnership should serve a purpose — there are short-term, partial interests and then there are national interests. We often rise above short-term interests to secure national interests."

MP Raad went on saying, "Hezbollah has never withdrawn from any alliance with others, and others are free to decide their path after the ‘Israeli’ aggression, but we are fully prepared to continue partnerships rooted in shared causes."

He also said, "We are keen to maintain a unified environment, which is why our relationship with the Amal Movement is a strategic alliance that transcends all others."

Raad noted that "genuine commitment, clarity of agreed-upon principles, and rising above individual and private interests help present a different model in Lebanon," adding, “This may not please some, but Hezbollah’s assessment clarifies the scope of political meetings with parties we might engage with.”

On another front, the Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc said, "What we hope for is that Saudi Arabia and other regional states deal with all Lebanese equally."

He went on to emphasize, "Our relationship with the regime in Syria was never at the expense of the Syrian people. It has always served both Syria and Lebanon in confronting ‘Israeli’ aggression targeting both nations."

MP Raad concluded by stating, "Anyone looking at the country today can see that the crisis it suffers — and the surrounding turmoil — require all parties to reevaluate their positions,” reiterating that "The enemy remains an enemy, growing fiercer and destroying all signs of life."