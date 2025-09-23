“Israeli” Strikes Martyr 22 More Palestinians, Including Children, in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have intensified their assault on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 22 Palestinians on Tuesday, including women and children, in what Palestinians describe as part of the ongoing US-backed genocide.

Medical sources confirmed that the victims were martyred in a series of strikes carried out since dawn. Four people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in Gaza City’s Old City, leaving several others wounded.

In another attack, five Palestinians — among them three children — were martyred when “Israeli” jets struck a home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. Elsewhere, a woman was martyred and five others, including two women, were injured in a bombardment targeting the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

“Israeli” forces also targeted Gaza’s fishermen, shooting dead two men off the coast of Khan Younis.

The massacres come as part of the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s genocidal campaign against Palestinians, which began on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to decades of occupation, bloodshed and oppression.

Since then, the entity’s relentless bombardment of the besieged enclave has martyred more than 65,344 Palestinians — the majority women and children — while leaving thousands more buried under rubble, inaccessible to rescuers amid continued attacks.