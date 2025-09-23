Erdogan Condemns ’Israeli’ ‘Genocide’ in Gaza, Blames Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused "Israel" of committing a “complete genocide” in Gaza on Monday, directly holding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the mass killings.

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said tens of thousands have died and more than 120,000 people have been wounded, many of whom Turkey has admitted for treatment.

“This is completely a genocide. And this genocide is caused by Netanyahu… he has mercilessly killed tens of thousands,” Erdogan said.

He rejected the notion that Hamas alone bears responsibility, stressing that the Palestinian group’s capabilities are incomparable to "Israel’s" military power and that "Israeli" attacks target civilians of all ages, from children to the elderly.

Erdogan also rejected labeling Hamas as a terrorist organization, describing it instead as a resistance group defending itself.

He expressed skepticism over prospects for ending the conflict, comparing it to the ongoing war in Ukraine and questioning prior international pledges to end the Gaza war.

The Turkish leader reiterated that Netanyahu’s policies are undermining the establishment of a Palestinian state and preventing a two-state solution.

“The goal of deepening occupation and annexation policies is clear: kill the vision of a two-state solution, leave no ground for Palestinians to survive, and exile the Palestinian people,” Erdogan said.

He called resisting "Israeli" oppression a “moral responsibility” for the international community.