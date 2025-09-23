Please Wait...

Iran Commemorates Students Martyred in June ’Israeli’ Attack as School Year Begins

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

As the new school year begins in Iran, the Foreign Ministry honored 34 students who lost their lives during "Israel’s" unprovoked attack on the country in June.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei posted on X on Tuesday: “We begin the first day of Mehr with the memory of 34 students who were martyred in the attack of the Zionist entity on our homeland.”

He added that the children are deeply missed in classrooms and extended his wishes for a prosperous year to students and teachers, emphasizing that young Iranians represent the nation’s hope for the future.

On June 13, "Israel" launched a 12-day attack against Iran, resulting in at least 1,064 martyrs, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The United States also struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the conflict, actions Tehran described as violations of international law.

In retaliation, Iranian forces targeted strategic sites in the occupied territories and the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in West Asia.

