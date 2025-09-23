Trump: Western Europe ‘Going to Hell’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the UN General Assembly, warning that uncontrolled migration and “suicidal energy ideas” could spell the “death of Western Europe.”

“This cannot be sustained,” Trump said, describing the crisis of unregulated migration as “the number one political issue of our time.”

He accused the UN of exacerbating the problem, citing $372 million spent in 2024 to support an estimated 624,000 migrants arriving in the United States.

Trump claimed Europe is in “serious trouble” and facing an invasion by an unprecedented “force of illegal aliens” entering the continent, criticizing European leaders for political correctness that he said has prevented decisive action.

He singled out London and Mayor Sadiq Khan, claiming the city has changed dramatically and is moving toward Sharia law.

“What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique. But to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders and limit the sheer number of migrants entering their countries,” he added.

The speech reflects Trump’s longstanding emphasis on border security and energy policy as central to the preservation of national sovereignty in the West.