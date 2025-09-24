Imam Khamenei: Talks Under Threats Bring Irreparable Harm—Sayyed Nasrallah Is a Treasure for Lebanon and the World

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected Washington’s calls for negotiations, warning that any talks under threats or pressure would bring “serious and possibly irreparable harms” to Iran.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Imam Khamenei declared that entering negotiations with the US in the current climate would yield “no benefit” for the nation, only risks. “Accepting negotiations under such threats would mean that the Islamic Republic of Iran is susceptible to intimidation,” he cautioned.

“If we were to negotiate under such threats, it would mean that we tremble and surrender whenever threatened. If such susceptibility were established, it would never end. Today they say: if you enrich, we will do this. Tomorrow they will say: if you have missiles, we will do that… There would be endless threats, forcing us to retreat step by step”.

The Imam stressed that Washington’s demands amount to dictation, not dialogue. “They have announced that the only acceptable result of negotiations is the shutdown of Iran’s nuclear activities and enrichment. That is not negotiation, that is imposition,” he said.

Imam Khamenei reiterated that Iran would never give up its nuclear enrichment program, describing it as a hard-won national achievement.

“It means that this great achievement, for which our nation has worked so hard and endured so much, should entirely be destroyed and wasted. Clearly, a proud nation like Iran will reject such words outright and will not accept them,” he said.

He emphasized that Iran is among only ten nations worldwide with the capability to enrich uranium to 60 percent, a major scientific milestone. “Since we do not seek nuclear weapons and have decided against them, we have not gone to 90 percent. But 60 percent enrichment is necessary for our domestic needs,” he noted, adding that hundreds of scientists and thousands of specialists are advancing the field despite outside attacks.

Referring to the joint “Israeli”-American attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, Imam Khamenei stressed: “Science cannot be destroyed. Science does not disappear with bombs, threats, or such things. It continues to exist”.

The Imam hailed the unity of the Iranian people during the 12-day “Israeli”-American war, noting that the cohesion of the nation thwarted plots to destabilize the country.

“The enemy’s aim was not merely to target commanders. That was just a means. The real target was the Islamic Republic itself,” he said, explaining that foreign powers had sought to assassinate key figures to spark riots and unrest in Tehran.

He revealed that adversaries had even prepared for “the day after” the Islamic Republic, planning to incite chaos, divide the people, and “uproot Islam” in Iran. But the scheme collapsed swiftly. “Replacements were appointed for the martyred commanders, and the Armed Forces remained strong, even with higher morale,” Imam Khamenei affirmed.

Most decisively, it was the Iranian people who defeated the enemy’s plans, he continued. “The people filled the streets not against the establishment, but against the enemy,” he said, highlighting mass demonstrations that turned against foreign interference rather than the Islamic Republic.

While acknowledging that adversaries are now trying to portray Iran’s unity as temporary, the Imam concluded that “the factor of national unity still remains” and must be preserved against ongoing attempts to create division.

Imam Khamenei concluded his address marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, described the great mujahid as a tremendous asset for the Islamic world, Shi’ism, and Lebanon.

“He may be gone, but the treasure he created remains. The story of Lebanon’s Hezbollah is ongoing. Hezbollah shouldn’t be underestimated, and this important treasure shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a treasure for Lebanon and for the rest of the world,” Imam Khamenei said.