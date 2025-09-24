Iran FM: “Israeli”-US Strikes on Nuke Sites Mark Darkest Chapter in Non-Proliferation History

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the joint “Israeli” and US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June as “a dark and dangerous chapter” in the history of the global non-proliferation regime.

Speaking in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi met with his counterparts from the UK, France and Germany, along with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The talks focused on ongoing disputes over Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy program and the fallout from the June 13–25 attacks.

The top diplomat denounced the “criminal strikes”, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and killed numerous nuclear scientists, senior commanders and civilians, including children. He underlined that these unprovoked acts were part of a broader “Israeli”-American war imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi highlighted the framework agreement recently reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], describing it as a “goodwill step” to address unsubstantiated Western claims. Despite decades of the most intrusive inspections, he stressed, the IAEA has never verified allegations against Iran’s program.

He explained that the new deal was designed to adapt Iran’s safeguards commitments to the reality created by the attacks, which had made previous inspection mechanisms unworkable. At the same time, Araghchi urged the European states to act “reciprocally and responsibly” in response to Iran’s constructive cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments in ongoing talks between Tehran and the E3, including ideas and proposals to keep diplomacy alive despite the Europeans’ decision in August to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism. The E3 had cited alleged “concerns” about Iran’s nuclear activity in an attempt to restore sanctions.

Araghchi dismissed the move, reiterating that the IAEA has consistently failed to find any evidence against Iran’s peaceful program. He warned that any reinstatement of sanctions would nullify the agreement with the IAEA.

The session concluded with both sides agreeing to continue consultations.