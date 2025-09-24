“Israel” Escalates Threats Against Global Sumud Flotilla as Aid Mission Nears Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has issued new threats against the Global Sumud Flotilla [GSF], a mass civilian effort to break Tel Aviv’s naval blockade of Gaza, after the fleet refused to comply with demands to “dock and unload” its humanitarian cargo in the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

On Tuesday, the “Israeli” foreign ministry declared it would block the flotilla from reaching the besieged enclave, insisting the aid be diverted to Ashkelon for inspection before any transfer to Gaza. The fleet’s organizers dismissed the demand as part of the entity’s ongoing suffocating siege.

They stressed that Tel Aviv’s record of seizing convoys, intercepting ships and restricting relief routes proves its goal is not aid delivery, but systematic control, delay and denial of assistance.

Organizers further reported that the entity had stepped up “dangerous” actions against the flotilla, citing “explosions, heavy drone swarms and communications jamming”.

They warned the escalation foreshadowed harsher aggression against the mission’s more than 500 civilian volunteers.

The GSF, composed of over 50 boats, departed Barcelona late last month on what human rights advocates have described as the largest maritime aid mission in decades.

Carrying delegations from at least 44 countries, the flotilla aims to challenge what international observers call one of the world’s harshest and most inhumane blockades. If successful, it would mark the first flotilla to reach Gaza’s shores in nearly 15 years.

“Israeli” officials have reacted with fury, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening to brand the activists “terrorists” and seize their vessels.