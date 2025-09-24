Hamas: Recognizing Palestine a Step Forward, Not Enough

By Staff, Agencies

The senior official in the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Osama Hamdan, welcomed recent international recognitions of Palestinian statehood as “a step in the right direction,” saying they are the political fruit of Palestinian resistance — notably since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, on October 7, 2023.

At the same time, Hamdan stressed that recognition alone is not enough, but what matters now are concrete measures to halt the aggression and allow relief to reach civilians.

He urged the international community to translate diplomatic moves into pressure on "Israel" — including sanctions — rather than imposing dictates on the Palestinian people.

Hamdan argued that genuine support cannot be reduced to “vague instructions” or outside-imposed compromises.

He said that “practical steps” must start with an immediate end to the aggression on Gaza, and that international players should direct their actions at the occupation rather than trying to dictate Palestinian choices.

He warned that some governments seek to escape the responsibility of sanctioning "Israel" by limiting themselves to symbolic recognitions.

Addressing the "Israeli" strike on Qatar — an assassination attempt on Hamas' leadership — Hamdan said the movement has not sent messages to United States President Donald Trump or other leaders since the incident.

He framed the attack as evidence that the "Israeli" occupation “recognizes no limits or sovereign borders,” and said the strike reinforced Hamas’ view that "Tel Aviv" is prepared to violate regional sovereignty.

Hamdan said that renewed "Israeli" proposals and talks are a tactic to mask continued violence in Gaza.

He stressed that it has become clear that "Israel" is not interested in a real ceasefire, but is instead attempting to buy time for political gains it failed to secure in two years of warfare.

He further rejected any notion of concessions by Hamas, warning that attempts to portray the Resistance as weakened are mistaken.

Additionally, Hamdan underlined deep ties between the Palestinian Resistance and Lebanese Resistance parties — particularly Hezbollah — praising the late Hezbollah leader martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and stressing that his legacy strengthens the Axis of Resistance.

He said coordination has focused on three core issues: opposing the "Israeli" occupation, preserving Arab unity, and keeping Palestine central to the region’s strategic agenda.

Hamdan hinted at “achievements not yet publicly disclosed,” saying the time to reveal them will come.

On relations with Egypt, Hamdan praised Cairo’s refusal to countenance mass displacement from Gaza, saying "Israeli" mobilization against Egypt was motivated by Cairo’s resistance to forced transfer.

He warned that "Israel’s" ambitions extend beyond Gaza: “The threat is no longer limited to deportation of Palestinians; it aims to impose its will on neighboring states,” he said, urging regional actors to take "Israeli" threats seriously.