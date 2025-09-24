Did UNIFIL Down an “Israeli” Drone?

For the first time, French forces operating under United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon [UNIFIL] last week used an anti-drone gun to intercept a drone launched by the “Israeli” enemy over a French battalion post. The French forces successfully diverted the drone, knocking it off course, it nearly crashed before being pulled away by “Israeli” forces.

“Israeli” drones, both large and small, are constantly surveilling and flying over UNIFIL positions. It remains unclear whether the crash of an “Israeli” drone over the Naqoura headquarters yesterday was due to a technical malfunction or another interception by UNIFIL using electronic anti-drone systems.