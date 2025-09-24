Trump Shifts Tone, Says Ukraine Can Still Win Against Russia

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signaled a notable shift in his rhetoric regarding the Ukraine conflict, asserting that Kiev still has the potential to prevail against Russia, even three years into the war.

This statement contrasts with his previous expressions of frustration over the lack of progress and his acknowledgment of Russia as a powerful adversary.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly sought to mediate the conflict, engaging in multiple rounds of talks with Russian officials, culminating in a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in mid-August. While Trump has criticized Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky for having limited leverage, he recently expressed renewed optimism about Kiev’s prospects.

Following a meeting with Zelensky, Trump posted on Truth Social that he believes Ukraine is “in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back,” provided that NATO and the European Union maintain their support. He further dismissed Russia as a “paper tiger”, arguing that it has failed to achieve victory over Ukrainian forces in more than three and a half years of fighting.

The US president also pointed to Russia’s economic difficulties, stating that the country is “in [a] big economic trouble” and suggested that “it is time for Ukraine to act”. He did not announce any new financial or military aid packages for Kiev but indicated that the US will continue supplying weapons to NATO for the bloc’s use as it deems appropriate.

Recent reports indicate that the Russian economy is slowing compared to growth rates of 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, though it is still projected to expand by 2.5% this year despite Western sanctions. Putin has emphasized that Russia remains far from a recession, citing historically low unemployment, while Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina confirmed that the economy is slowing but not contracting.

On the military front, Russian forces have maintained momentum on the battlefield. Since March, Moscow’s military has reportedly gained control of 3,500 square kilometers of territory and 149 settlements, according to Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov.

Trump’s comments reflect a recalibration in tone, balancing criticism of the conflict’s progress with renewed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to reclaim its territory if international support continues.