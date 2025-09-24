Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Lebanese Civilian Martyred from Injuries in ’Israeli’ Drone Strike

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese civilian was martyred on Tuesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an "Israeli" drone strike near the entrance of Tibnin Governmental Hospital in southern Lebanon.

The strike, which took place on September 19, targeted a civilian vehicle near the hospital, injuring multiple people. 

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health had earlier reported that one civilian was martyred and 11 others wounded in the "Israeli" attack on the town of Tibnin. The latest martyrdom raises the toll to two martyrs and 11 injuries.

The attack comes amid repeated "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire agreement announced on November 27, 2024. 

Southern Lebanon has continued to witness drone and warplane strikes, bombardments, and incursions despite the agreement, putting civilian lives at constant risk.

Israel Lebanon South Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon

