Trump Accuses China and India of Funding Ukraine War Through Russian Energy Imports

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has singled out China and India as “primary funders” of the Ukraine conflict, claiming their continued purchases of Russian energy are financing Moscow’s war efforts. The remarks were made during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump has repeatedly advocated imposing secondary sanctions on countries maintaining economic ties with Russia, a position strongly rejected by both Beijing and New Delhi. “China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The US president also criticized NATO allies for importing Russian oil and gas, arguing that they are effectively “funding the war against themselves” while simultaneously opposing Russia militarily.

Earlier this month, Trump proposed tariffs of up to 100% on Chinese and Indian goods through the European Union, a move blocked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who emphasized that the bloc would “make its own decisions”.

In late August, Washington imposed a 25% punitive tariff on India, bringing total import duties to 50% on most goods, citing New Delhi’s continued Russian oil purchases. No new tariffs have yet been applied to China after a temporary truce in the earlier tariff conflict.

Both China and India have rejected what they call US economic coercion. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed that the country will “undoubtedly be buying Russian oil,” with imports rising by 5.6% in August to 1.6 million barrels per day.

China denounced the US measures as “illicit unilateral sanctions” and defended its right to maintain normal economic and energy relations with all nations, including Russia.

During a recent visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western powers against a “colonial tone” toward China and India, arguing that attempts to punish them are intended to slow their economic growth.