“Israel” Flattens Gaza Health Center, Injures Medics

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society [PMRS] announced that a medical center in Gaza City has been destroyed by "Israeli" shelling, resulting in injuries to at least two medical workers.

The PMRS stated that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have hindered the evacuation of essential equipment and supplies from the center.

The center provided vital services such as treating the injured, supporting cancer patients, and managing blood donations, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The charity further noted that the IOF are currently besieging another medical center in the Tal Al-Hawa area of the city, adding that they have also demolished a clinic in the al-Shati refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry said the IOF have attacked 38 hospitals since October, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 1,723 healthcare workers.

According to Munir Al-Bursh, the ministry's director general, the St John Eye Hospital, the al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital, and the Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza City are now “out of service” due to the attacks.

He also expressed concern over "Israel’s" ongoing blockade of aid in Gaza, including fuel, warning that if petrol is not allowed in within the next 48 hours, the hospitals are at risk of imminent closure, leading to a potential major humanitarian disaster.

In defiance of international criticism, the "Israeli" occupation recently launched a large-scale invasion of Gaza City.