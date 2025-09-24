India Considers Domestic Production of Russian Su-57 Fighters

By Staff, Agencies

India is reportedly exploring the purchase of at least two squadrons of Russia’s first operational fifth-generation fighter, the Sukhoi Su-57, and is evaluating a Russian proposal to produce the jets domestically, according to The Print on Tuesday.

The proposal follows the model of previous agreements under which India has manufactured MiG and Su-30 MKI aircraft in collaboration with Russia. If approved, state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL] would work with the Russian manufacturer to produce the Su-57s in India.

Initial deliveries would see the first two squadrons supplied in a fly-away condition, while 3–5 additional squadrons could be produced locally at HAL’s Nashik facility, sources told The Print.

These plans are still in the preliminary stages and are separate from the Indian Air Force’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft [MRFA] program, under which the French Dassault Rafale has been recommended.

Separately, in May, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh approved the “execution model” for developing an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA] with a $175 million investment. The AMCA is a single-seat, twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter capable of air superiority, ground strikes, suppression of enemy air defenses and electronic warfare.

Last month, India reportedly approved a $7.6 billion deal for domestically produced fighter jets, signaling the country’s push toward self-reliance in advanced military aviation.