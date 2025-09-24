Macron: Trump Can Only Win Nobel Peace Prize by Ending Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that US President Donald Trump could claim the Nobel Peace Prize only if he succeeds in ending the war in Gaza, countering Trump’s repeated assertions that he already deserves the award.

Speaking to BFMTV on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron said, “I see a US president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only if you stop this war”.

He urged Trump to pressure the “Israeli” entity to halt its military operations and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Macron also defended France’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, saying the move strengthens the Palestinian Authority and isolates Hamas, dismissing Trump’s claim that it rewards the militant group.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump addressed the General Assembly, insisting he should already have won the Nobel Peace Prize. He cited his record of “ending seven un-endable wars” and claimed that Hamas had repeatedly rejected “reasonable offers to make peace” in Gaza.

During his speech, Macron highlighted the importance of the United Nations, stating that “more than ever” the world needs its spirit of cooperation, while Trump mocked the body as ineffective, joking about broken escalators and malfunctioning teleprompters.

Macron stressed that, despite international efforts, ultimate leverage rests with the US president: “There is only one person who could do something in the current situation – the American president”.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military continues its offensive to fully seize Gaza City. Gazan health authorities report that the death toll has surpassed 65,300, though the actual number may be higher due to bodies still buried under rubble from ongoing “Israeli” strikes.