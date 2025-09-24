Iran Slams US for Breaking Promises with New Diplomatic Curbs

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned US-imposed restrictions on its diplomats in New York, calling them a violation of Washington’s legal commitments under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said in a post on X that the US measures against Iranian diplomats and members of Iran’s UN mission run counter to America’s international obligations.

Baqaei wrote that Washington’s real aim in tightening restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families was to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic activities at the United Nations.

He added that systematic harassment by the US, as the host country, had already prevented Iran from taking part in several international meetings held outside the limited zone designated by American authorities.

Baqaei said the restrictions, which also affect daily movements and even routine shopping, not only constitute a flagrant breach of the Headquarters Agreement but also reflect a new level of hostility by the US government toward Iranians.