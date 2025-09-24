Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Slams US for Breaking Promises with New Diplomatic Curbs

Iran Slams US for Breaking Promises with New Diplomatic Curbs
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned US-imposed restrictions on its diplomats in New York, calling them a violation of Washington’s legal commitments under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said in a post on X that the US measures against Iranian diplomats and members of Iran’s UN mission run counter to America’s international obligations.

Baqaei wrote that Washington’s real aim in tightening restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families was to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic activities at the United Nations.

He added that systematic harassment by the US, as the host country, had already prevented Iran from taking part in several international meetings held outside the limited zone designated by American authorities.

Baqaei said the restrictions, which also affect daily movements and even routine shopping, not only constitute a flagrant breach of the Headquarters Agreement but also reflect a new level of hostility by the US government toward Iranians.

Iran diplomatic mission UnitedStates UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Slams US for Breaking Promises with New Diplomatic Curbs

Iran Slams US for Breaking Promises with New Diplomatic Curbs

6 hours ago
Iran FM: “Israeli”-US Strikes on Nuke Sites Mark Darkest Chapter in Non-Proliferation History

Iran FM: “Israeli”-US Strikes on Nuke Sites Mark Darkest Chapter in Non-Proliferation History

8 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: Talks Under Threats Bring Irreparable Harm—Sayyed Nasrallah Is a Treasure for Lebanon and the World

Imam Khamenei: Talks Under Threats Bring Irreparable Harm—Sayyed Nasrallah Is a Treasure for Lebanon and the World

8 hours ago
Iran Commemorates Students Martyred in June ’Israeli’ Attack as School Year Begins

Iran Commemorates Students Martyred in June ’Israeli’ Attack as School Year Begins

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-09-2025 Hour: 04:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot