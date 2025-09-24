ABC Must Pay Journalist Fired for Gaza Post

By Staff, Agencies

Australia’s public broadcaster, ABC, has been ordered to pay journalist Antoinette Lattouf nearly $145,000 in compensation after she was dismissed over a social media post related to the war on Gaza.

Lattouf was removed from her five-day casual contract just three days in, after reposting a Human Rights Watch [HRW] video on Instagram that reported on the use of starvation as a tool of war in Gaza.

Her post read: "HRW reporting starvation as a tool of war."

The Federal Court ruled that ABC had breached employment law by firing her for expressing political views critical of the "Israeli" aggression on Gaza.

Judge Darryl Rangiah found that ABC’s decision to terminate Lattouf was influenced by her political opinions opposing the "Israeli" aggression.

In his decision, Rangiah emphasized the severity of the broadcaster's actions, noting that such dismissals have serious consequences on an individual’s professional and personal well-being.

“For most people, employment is not just a source of income, but contributes substantially to their sense of purpose, identity, and self-worth,” Rangiah stated.

ABC has been ordered to pay $98,900, in addition to $46,100 awarded earlier this year. The broadcaster has 28 days to comply with the ruling.

In response to the ruling, Lattouf said ABC had spent "well over $2 million of taxpayer money fighting me."

"Whatever the penalty, for me this was never about money, it's always been about accountability and the integrity of the information our public broadcaster gives us," she wrote on social media. "I hope the ABC takes this opportunity to restore credibility, regain trust, and re-establish integrity, because our democracy depends on a strong fourth estate."

ABC’s Managing Director, Hugh Marks, responded, saying the broadcaster would continue to reflect on the court’s findings.

“We take the matter seriously and have reflected on the lessons learned and their implications. We must be better,” Marks said.

The case comes amid growing scrutiny over media censorship in Australia, particularly around coverage of "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

ABC, long regarded as a cornerstone of journalism in the country, has faced criticism over its handling of internal dissent and editorial independence.

"Israel" has been the subject of widespread international condemnation over its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has triggered a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Last month, a UN-backed body declared famine in parts of Gaza. On September 16, UN investigators accused "Israel" of committing genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory, nearly two years after the war began on October 7, 2023.