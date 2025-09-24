- Home
Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Since October 7, 2023, “Israeli” bombardment has systematically targeted Gaza’s cultural heritage, destroying mosques, churches, schools and historic neighborhoods.
UNESCO reports that over 100 historic sites—including monuments, museums and archaeological treasures—have been damaged or reduced to rubble, wiping out centuries of Palestinian history.
