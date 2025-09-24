Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage

Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage
Infograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Since October 7, 2023, “Israeli” bombardment has systematically targeted Gaza’s cultural heritage, destroying mosques, churches, schools and historic neighborhoods.

UNESCO reports that over 100 historic sites—including monuments, museums and archaeological treasures—have been damaged or reduced to rubble, wiping out centuries of Palestinian history.

Israel Palestine palestinian heritage

