Iranian Minister: Seized Documents and Intelligence from “Israel” a Strategic Blessing

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence minister has hailed recent intelligence breakthroughs against “Israel” as a historic achievement, stressing that even Western officials and “Israeli” authorities have admitted Tehran’s deep infiltration of the occupied territories.

Speaking on Wednesday at a ceremony commemorating the Sacred Defense, Esmail Khatib said, “According to Western countries and officials of the regime, Iran has infiltrated the occupying regime and the arrest of individuals who live within the occupied lands has been made public”.

He went on to say, “Acknowledging this infiltration and Iran’s power is one of the great blessings that we must express, explain and be grateful for”.

The minister underlined that the discovery of sensitive “Israeli” files and intelligence represents a major coup. “The documents that have been seized from the regime and the valuable intelligence obtained are another one of these blessings,” Khatib stated.

On August 2, Iranian intelligence operatives revealed the complete profiles of “Israeli” air force pilots, commanders, and drone operators who took part in the entity’s June aggression against Iran.

The reports, widely covered by Iranian state media, detailed the personnel’s full identities, places of residence, military units, bases and direct involvement in war crimes.

This revelation was described as an intelligence triumph, achieved despite “Israel’s” strict censorship practices—such as blurring the faces of its pilots during televised broadcasts to conceal their identities.

Khatib further recalled that even before the regime’s June 13 offensive, Iranian intelligence had already gained access to a cache of secret “Israeli” documents related to nuclear facilities.

At the time, he remarked, “The documents we obtained from the Zionist regime relate to information about their nuclear facilities. These documents and other strategic records of the regime will enhance the country’s offensive capabilities”.

When asked whether the haul consisted of “thousands” of documents, the minister responded, “This is a very major development, and in fact, ‘thousands’ of documents is a very small term compared to what has been acquired”.

In his address, Khatib also stressed that Iran has never sought war, but defended its sovereignty with dignity. “With courage and honor, the Iranian people defended the nation’s integrity against enemies backed by foreign powers who miscalculated in trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Thanks to the prudent leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the bravery of the armed forces, the intelligence community, the actions of the 14th administration, and the people’s unity, Iran’s strength was preserved,” he said.

Khatib concluded by noting that throughout both imposed wars, adversaries tried to topple the Islamic Republic but failed. “With God’s help, and despite militant and separatist efforts, security endured,” he added.