Iraq: Palestinian Statehood Key to Regional, Global Stability

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the only path toward achieving long-term security and stability in the Middle East and the world, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid stated in his address before the United Nations General Assembly.

During his speech, President Rashid said the situation in Gaza is a stark example of selectivity in the application of human rights, but welcomed the increasing international recognition of the State of Palestine.

Rashid condemned expanding "Israeli" aggression, including strikes on Qatar, Lebanon, and Syria, and rejected use of Iraqi airspace for military actions, calling it a threat to sovereignty and security.

The Iraqi president also announced his country's support for a Turkish initiative aimed at encouraging the Kurdistan Workers' Party to abandon its arms.

Moreover, he emphasized Iraq's commitment to the principle of good neighborliness, especially with Kuwait, and underlined Baghdad’s intention to foster regional peace through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

Rashid stressed that Iraq seeks to play a balanced and open role in regional affairs, promoting cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts to reduce tensions across the Middle East.

On the domestic front, the president affirmed Iraq’s push for sustainable growth, aiming to cut oil dependence and boost investment in water, electricity, and infrastructure.

Despite being OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, Iraq has struggled to meet power demand since 2003, leaving millions reliant on costly generators and fueling social unrest.

Rashid reaffirmed that these development goals are closely tied to Iraq’s foreign policy approach, which prioritizes regional diplomacy and the pursuit of stability through peaceful means.

