Report: Elon Musk’s Father Accused of Sexual Abuse by Family Members

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk’s father, 79-year-old Errol Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren over the past three decades, according to a New York Times investigation.

The report details allegations dating back to 1993, when a four-year-old stepdaughter told relatives she had been inappropriately touched at the family home.

Court records, social worker reports, and interviews with family members suggest further accusations involving two daughters and a stepson.

At least three law enforcement investigations were reportedly launched, though two were closed without action. The outcome of the third remains unclear.

Family members described Errol Musk as maintaining a powerful hold over much of the family, with letters and emails showing repeated pleas for intervention.

Some relatives even appealed to Elon Musk directly, with the Tesla CEO occasionally stepping in to help, though he has rarely spoken publicly about his father.

Errol Musk has denied the accusations, calling them fabrications designed to extort money from his son.

Elon Musk has not commented on the new report, but has previously described his relationship with his father as strained and difficult.

The allegations are expected to draw fresh attention to the Musk family, already under intense global scrutiny due to Elon Musk’s prominence as the head of Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures.