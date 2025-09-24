Venezuelans Rally in Caracas as Military Holds Drills Amid US Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Venezuelans filled the streets of Caracas in a show of support for President Nicolás Maduro and to demonstrate readiness to defend the country, as the armed forces staged large-scale drills in response to a growing US military presence in the Caribbean.

The rally, attended by citizens, officials, and lawmakers, was described as a display of unity between the people and security institutions. Pedro Infante, First Vice President of the National Assembly, said the march highlighted the “union between the people, the army, and the police.”

Naum Fernández, head of the Caracas government, stressed that Venezuelans reject foreign domination, declaring: “We do not want to be under the control of any empire.”

The demonstrations featured a motorcade, weapons displays, and military maneuvers. President Maduro later announced his government is considering a decree declaring a state of external unrest, after US President Donald Trump threatened to “blow out of existence” the Venezuelan leader.

Such a decree, permitted under the constitution, would grant authorities expanded powers for up to 90 days in the event of serious external threats.

Military officials underscored the defensive nature of the exercises. Domingo Hernández Lárez, commander of Strategic Operations, said the drills were designed to foster patriotism and train civilians alongside soldiers. Interest in volunteer participation, he noted, was “very high.”

The most recent “Caribe Soberano 200” maneuvers saw more than 2,500 troops deployed to the Caribbean island of La Orchila, with Russian-made fighter jets armed with anti-ship missiles, 12 naval vessels, 22 aircraft, and 20 smaller craft carrying out amphibious operations.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino described the drills as essential to safeguard sovereignty. Maduro, for his part, accused Washington of seeking regime change through its military buildup, calling the US deployment in nearby waters a direct threat to Venezuela’s security.

Tensions have flared in recent weeks, with the US Navy claiming to have destroyed three vessels allegedly carrying narcotics from Venezuela.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that the shipments contained drugs sufficient to “kill more than 25,000 Americans.”

Maduro, rallying domestic support, has vowed that “no empire will touch Venezuela’s sacred soil,” and has mobilized millions of militia members nationwide to reinforce the armed forces.