US Government Rehires Workers Dismissed Under Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Plan

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of federal employees dismissed during Elon Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting drive are now being asked to return to work, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The move comes after the General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal properties, struggled for months with understaffing and disrupted operations.

The employees, many of whom managed office space and leases, have until the end of the week to accept reinstatement offers and are expected to report back on October 6.

The recall follows a campaign launched by President Donald Trump shortly after taking office to slash government “waste,” with the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spearheading the effort.

Musk, who led DOGE until June, sought sweeping cuts, including canceling nearly half of the GSA’s 7,500 leases and selling off hundreds of government-owned buildings.

Critics now say the initiative went “too far, too fast.” Chad Becker, a former GSA official, told AP the agency had been left “broken and understaffed,” forcing it into “triage mode” for much of the year.

Despite the dismissals, many former employees continued receiving salaries during months of paid leave while lease cancellations stalled, ultimately costing taxpayers more.

Other agencies, including the IRS, Labor Department, and National Park Service, have also begun rehiring staff who had previously accepted buyouts, underscoring the widespread fallout from the cuts.

Musk, who developed close ties with Trump early in his presidency, resigned from DOGE after clashing with the White House over Trump’s tax-and-spending plan.