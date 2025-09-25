Yemeni Armed Forces: Drone Strikes Hit “Israeli” Targets in Umm Al-Rashrash for Second Time in 24 Hours

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their Drone Air Force struck two “Israeli” targets in Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] with drones, successfully hitting the objectives as interception systems failed.

The statement said this was the second operation within 24 hours, following strikes on Umm Al-Rashrash and Bir Sabee [“Beersheba”] the previous day, reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to support Gaza until the aggression and siege end.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces: