Yemeni Armed Forces: Drone Strikes Hit “Israeli” Targets in Umm Al-Rashrash for Second Time in 24 Hours
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their Drone Air Force struck two “Israeli” targets in Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] with drones, successfully hitting the objectives as interception systems failed.
The statement said this was the second operation within 24 hours, following strikes on Umm Al-Rashrash and Bir Sabee [“Beersheba”] the previous day, reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to support Gaza until the aggression and siege end.
Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes and the dangerous escalation committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression against our country:
The Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using two drones that struck two “Israeli” targets in the Umm al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] area of southern occupied Palestine. By the grace of Allah, the operation achieved its objectives successfully, while the enemy’s interception systems failed to stop it.
This operation marks the second in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday, the Drone Air Force previously carried out another operation using several drones that targeted multiple “Israeli” sites in the areas of Umm Al-Rashrash and Bir Sabee [“Beersheba”] in southern occupied Palestine.
The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the steadfast, courageous mujahideen in Gaza, who defend the entire Ummah with unparalleled sacrifices and heroic feats.
From proud Yemen, we continue to stand by your side with all our capabilities and resources, and we will not stop, by the will of Allah Almighty, until the aggression against you ends and the siege is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.
Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.
Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.
Sanaa – 2 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1447 AH
Corresponding to September 24, 2025
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force
