22 “Israelis” Wounded After Yemeni Drone Strike Bypasses Iron Dome in “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

At least 22 “Israeli” settlers were wounded—two of them seriously—after a Yemeni kamikaze drone penetrated the entity’s interception systems and slammed into the occupied city of Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] on Wednesday.

Footage widely circulated online showed settlers running for cover as air-raid sirens blared across the southernmost tip of the occupied territories. Additional video captured “Israeli” forces dragging casualties on gurneys from the site of the blast.

According to World “Israel” News, the footage confirmed scenes of settlers “scrambling” to safety. The Times of “Israel” reported that most injuries were caused by shrapnel, with two helicopters dispatched to evacuate the more severely wounded to Soroka Medical Center in Bir Sabee [“Beersheba”]. The drone struck near “a major shopping center adjacent to ‘Eilat’s’ main boardwalk,” the paper added.

The incident has raised sharp questions over the performance of the entity’s much-touted Iron Dome system, which failed to intercept the drone despite launching “two interceptor missiles”. The “Israeli” air force has opened an investigation into the failure.

Yemen’s Armed Forces claimed responsibility, describing the assault as “a qualitative military operation using two drones targeting two ‘Israeli’ enemy targets”. Officials in Sanaa stressed that the successful strike marked the second operation on “Eilat” within 24 hours, with a previous operation deploying multiple drones against hostile targets.

The statement underscored that the operations are part of Yemen’s wider campaign to confront the regime over its ongoing war of genocide on Gaza, which began in October 2023 and has been intensified by a crippling blockade imposed on the enclave’s more than two million residents.

Concluding their message, Yemeni forces vowed to press on until the war ends and the siege is lifted: “From proud Yemen, we continue to stand by your side with all our capabilities and resources, and we will not stop…”

The Wednesday operation followed an earlier strike in recent days, when another Yemeni drone smashed into a hotel in “Eilat”.