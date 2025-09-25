Iran’s Velayati: Snapback Mechanism Fuels Europe’s Isolation

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, warned that the European move to activate the so-called ‘snapback mechanism’ will only increase Europe’s isolation on the world stage.

Velayati addressed Europe’s push to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, saying the move revealed the West’s “long-standing hostility” toward the Iranian nation.

He stated that the decision violated the spirit of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and sought to pressure the resistance front while undermining Iran’s scientific and defense progress.

“This step will only isolate Europe further in the world,” Velayati said, stressing that the snapback mechanism had “no practical effect” and served merely as a political and propaganda tool.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized peaceful diplomacy, but it will respond to these conspiracies with strength and national dignity.”

He added that Iran, relying on faith, science and national solidarity, would continue on its path of development despite Western pressure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati condemned the recent "Israeli" attack on Qatar and denounced the United States and Britain for backing the Zionist entity’s assault. He said Iranians are “deeply affected” by the violence against Muslims and vowed that Iran will always defend Islamic nations.

“We strongly condemn the Zionist entity and its American and British supporters for their aggression against Qatar,” he said.

Velayati said the attack on Qatar was a continuation of “crusader wars,” recalling medieval atrocities committed against Muslims and linking current "Israeli" criminal actions to extremist Evangelical movements in the West.

He said that Washington and London had played direct roles in the assault, citing US policy reversals and reports that the UK deployed a refueling aircraft to support "Israeli" jets.

The senior adviser stated that US leaders show no commitment to principles, citing Qatar as an example: despite its support for the US, Washington initially backed Zionist aggression against Qatar but later denied agreeing to it after failing to eliminate Hamas resistance commanders.

Velayati accused Britain of covertly supporting Zionist warplanes under the guise of joint exercises and urged the Islamic and Arab world to learn from these actions and resist deception by Western powers.

“Reports indicate that the UK deployed one of its refueling aircraft to support Zionist warplanes, but to mislead public opinion it claimed the flight was merely part of a joint exercise with Qatari forces," he went on saying.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready, with honesty, to provide any necessary assistance to Islamic countries in defending their sovereignty and interests.

Turning to Lebanon, Velayati dismissed efforts to disarm Hezbollah, saying such plots “will fail as the resistance today is stronger, more experienced and determined.”

He said Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces also stand firm against US plans in the region.

On Gaza, he described "Israel’s" atrocities as “crimes against humanity and an attempt at genocide,” condemning the occupation entity for targeting children, pregnant women, intellectuals and vital infrastructure.

He called for urgent measures, including opening humanitarian crossings, establishing a special tribunal for war crimes, imposing sanctions against "Israel", and compelling global media to provide uncensored coverage of the conflict.

Velayati compared US President Donald Trump’s policies to those of Hitler at the start of World War II, arguing that Washington was repeating history in a path “with no favorable outcome.”