Trump Vows to End ‘Radical Left Terrorism’ After ICE Attack

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on what he described as “radical left terrorism” after a gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] facility in Dallas on Wednesday, killing one detainee and critically wounding two others.

Authorities identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing from a rooftop overlooking the ICE Field Office.

Investigators said shell casings recovered at the scene bore the words “ANTI-ICE” written in blue marker.

No ICE agents were harmed in the attack. The three victims were detainees inside a transport van at the facility’s sally port, according to the Department of Homeland Security [DHS]. The Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of the injured was a Mexican national.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the attack “despicable” and directly blamed Democratic rhetoric for inciting violence against law enforcement.

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped,” he wrote, pledging to sign an executive order this week to “dismantle these domestic terrorism networks.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News that more ICE officers would be hired and that security would be increased at ICE facilities nationwide. She described the shooter as “evil” and accused Democratic lawmakers of “demonizing” law enforcement.

Vice President J.D. Vance called Jahn a “violent left-wing extremist,” citing undisclosed evidence of political motives and warning against rhetoric that incites violence on law enforcement.

Jahn’s brother, Noah, was shocked by his involvement, noting Jahn showed no strong political views or ICE hostility. Records reveal past drug convictions and that Jahn was an independent voter.

The FBI described the Dallas incident as “targeted violence.” It was the second attack on an ICE facility in Texas in recent months, following the July shooting of a police officer outside a detention center in Alvarado.