Genocide Continues: Mass Displacement Hits Gaza City as Nearly 100 Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

95 Palestinians have been reportedly martyred in "Israeli" air raids since dawn Wednesday, with the toll approaching 100 as strikes continue across different areas of the Gaza Strip.

At least 16 Palestinians were martyred when an "Israeli" strike hit the Al-Nujoom stadium, which shelters thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat confirmed the arrival of 11 martyrs, most of them dismembered bodies, along with 17 wounded, following the targeting of a civilian gathering outside the stadium's gate in the camp's marketplace area.

As per reports, "Israeli" warplanes struck a displaced persons' tent on Abu Areef Street in Deir al-Balah, claiming one person and wounding several others.

Meanwhile, nine people were injured and transferred to the al-Saraya field hospital after "Israeli" strikes on the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighborhoods, south of Gaza City.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reports 335,000 people displaced from Gaza City amid heavy bombing, with 60,000 displaced in the last three days; over 900,000 Palestinians remain in the city.

Meanwhile, over 24,000 Palestinians have returned to Gaza City after initially fleeing south, due to lack of basic necessities there.

The so-called "safe zone" in southern Gaza has faced 114+ airstrikes, martyring over 2,000 in Mawasi. These shelter areas cover just 12% of Gaza yet are meant to hold 1.7 million people.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 65,419, with 167,160 wounded. Since March 18, 2025, 12,823 have been martyred and 54,944 injured.

In the past 24 hours, five were martyred and 20 injured while seeking aid, raising the toll to 2,531 martyr and over 18,531 wounded. Malnutrition life losses have reached 440, including 147 children, highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis.