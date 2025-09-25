After Italy, Spain Dispatches Ship to Support Global Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Spain announced it will deploy a maritime vessel to support the Global Sumud Flotilla [GSF], a fleet of more than 50 boats seeking to break the “Israeli” entity’s near-total blockade of the Gaza Strip.

According to El País, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed on Wednesday that “a maritime action vessel equipped with all the necessary resources will set sail from Cartagena tomorrow in case it is necessary to assist the flotilla and carry out any rescues”. The move has been coordinated with Italy, which earlier pledged similar assistance.

Spain’s defense ministry has opened discussions with its Italian counterpart on a broader coordinated action, potentially involving other European states such as Ireland. Both Madrid and Rome have emphasized, however, that their ships will not engage in direct confrontation with “Israel” should its forces move against the flotilla.

The entity has a long history of targeting aid missions, most notably in 2010 when its commandos boarded a Turkish vessel attempting to deliver relief supplies, killing several civilians.

On Tuesday, reports revealed that “Israel” threatened to block the Global Sumud Flotilla after organizers rejected demands to “dock and unload” aid at regime-controlled ports. The flotilla’s leadership argued that such conditions are part of Tel Aviv’s siege tactics, designed not to facilitate relief but to delay, obstruct, and deny aid to Gaza’s war-ravaged population.

Organizers further accused the entity of escalating “dangerous” attacks on the fleet, pointing to explosions, swarms of armed drones and communications jamming as warnings of potential stronger aggression.

Carrying more than 500 international volunteers from at least 44 countries, the Global Sumud Flotilla embarked from Barcelona late last month. Human rights groups have described the mission as the largest maritime solidarity effort in decades against one of the world’s harshest and most inhumane blockades.