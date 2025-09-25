Macron: ‘Israeli’ Annexation of West Bank A Red Line

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that any attempt by "Israel" to annex parts of the West Bank would be a red line for the US – and would represent the end of Arab-"Israeli" diplomatic normalization, claiming that he had been given that assurance by his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Macron also revealed that he had presented the US leader with a three-page plan on the future of Palestine, based on the New York Declaration, the document endorsed by more than 143 states that proposes to exclude Hamas from future rule in Gaza and the West Bank.

Speaking on France 24, Macron said the aim of his meeting with Trump on Tuesday had been to get America, Europe and the Arab states on the same page.

Asked about "Israeli" plans to extend settlement in the West Bank – including the E1 corridor that would involve the construction of 3,400 new homes – he said: “On that topic in very clear terms the Europeans and the Americans are on the same page.”

UK fears Trump may recognize "Israeli" settlements in response to Palestine recognition, undermining a two-state solution.

But Macron said that any attempt to annex the West Bank “would be the end of the so-called ‘Abraham accords’, which was one of the success stories from Trump’s first administration. The United Arab Emirates were very clear on it.”

He added: “I think it is a red line for the USA.”

Macron’s comments provided the clearest insight yet on the behind-the-scenes diplomacy on plans for a “day after” the Gaza conflict.

Macron said the initial goal in his “brand new” multi-stage plan was to secure a ceasefire and the release of all the captives.

He said he had appealed directly to Trump at their meeting, saying: “You have a major role to play and you want to see peace in the world.”

He said: “We have to convince the Americans to put pressure on ‘Israel’” as the US is “the country with real leverage”.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said the president shared a 21-point Middle East peace plan with Arab and Muslim leaders at a UN meeting, expressing hope for a breakthrough soon.

Macron said France recognized Palestine to kick start peace talks, aiming to isolate, demilitarize, and dismantle Hamas.

He also suggested some right-wing "Israeli" cabinet members aim to sabotage “peace” efforts rather than fight Hamas, adding, “There is no Hamas in the West Bank.”

He emphasized that Netanyahu’s total war strategy has failed, endangering captives without weakening Hamas’s military strength. “There are just as many Hamas fighters as before. Total war... is not working. This war is a failure.”