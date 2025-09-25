Pezeshkian Reaffirms Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Goals

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underlined Tehran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development.

Pezeshkian’s remarks came in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The two sides emphasized the need for resolving the issue of Iran's nuclear program through negotiations.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's commitment to peaceful nuclear development, stating that the Islamic Republic is not pursuing the construction of nuclear weapons and is ready to engage in discussions with European partners within an acceptable framework.

Both presidents also expressed hope for improving bilateral relations by addressing existing challenges between their countries.

Macron emphasized France's determination to resolve issues in its relations with Iran, highlighting the country's desire to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and prevent conflict, President.ir reported.

He also noted France's ongoing efforts to address Iran’s nuclear dossier and reaffirmed his country’s willingness to work towards de-escalating tensions.