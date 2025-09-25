“Israeli” Soldier Killed by Sniper in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported on Wednesday evening that a member from the “Nahal Brigade” was killed after being struck by a Palestinian sniper in the Gaza Strip.

Outlets described the incident as a “serious security event,” adding that it unfolded during a complex exchange of fire earlier in the evening, with results described as difficult for the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF].

Earlier in the day, the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that its fighters had targeted two "Israeli" Merkava tanks with Yassin-105 RPGs in the Tel al-Hawa area, south of Gaza City.

According to the Resistance movement, the strikes left the tank crews either dead or wounded.

This comes a day after the IOF acknowledged the deaths of two members in Gaza, alongside another who succumbed to severe injuries sustained in a resistance ambush in Gaza City, according to the IOF spokesperson.

The latest incident underscores the continuing intensity of confrontations across the Strip, with Palestinian resistance groups escalating attacks on the IOF despite months of heavy bombardment and ground operations.

Former member of the "Israeli" security cabinet Gadi Eizenkot warned that an IOF invasion of Gaza City would not lead to an immediate victory over Hamas, according to a report published Saturday by "Israel" Hayom.

Eizenkot described the idea of storming Gaza City as a “strategic folly,” arguing that “the IOF today is under unsuitable leadership.”

His remarks came amid continued debate within the "Israeli" occupation entity over the course of its aggression against the Palestinian resistance movement.

Earlier, the IOF's Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, acknowledged that Hamas “cannot be defeated militarily or politically, even after an operation to occupy Gaza City,” according to the "Israeli" Channel 12.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, stated on Tuesday that the occupation's expansion of its operation in Gaza City constitutes a "new chapter in the war of genocide and systematic ethnic cleansing" against the people of the Gaza Strip.