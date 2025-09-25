Iran Unveils New ’Hormuz’ Nuclear Site

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Mohammad Eslami, said the ‘Iran Hormoz’ nuclear power plant site in the southern province of Hormozgan with the capacity to produce 5,000 megawatts of nuclear power will soon enter the design and equipment phase.

Eslami made the announcement on the sidelines of a meeting in Russia with Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of the state-owned Rosatom Company, during which a memorandum of understanding [MoU] was signed for cooperation on the construction of small-scale nuclear power plants [SMRs] in Iran.

“During the [ongoing] visit to Russia, while reviewing the current cooperation and topics of interest of the two countries, we have been able to make optimal use of the opportunity of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia,” he stated.

“We have good relations with Russia regarding cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant,” Eslami said, adding that it was necessary to review and strengthen this process, as well as to take a new step in line with the AEOI’s 20-year strategic document.

Stating that during this trip, the two sides will sign and exchange 2 new agreements, he noted that one of these agreements is related to the construction of SMRs because the world is rapidly moving in this direction.

“We have also conducted extensive studies [in this field] and have designed [projects] and we also have the necessary industrial capacity. It was important for us to cooperate with Russia in this field and put a specific project on the agenda and implement it.”

Eslami added, “Fortunately, this was achieved today and we signed an MoU with Mr. Likhachev. The negotiations and discussions of this agreement are moving quickly towards a contract.”

He described the project as a “golden opportunity for us in which we will produce 5,000 megawatts of atomic electricity.”

Two big and extensive steps in the development of SMRs as well as large-scale power plants, especially the new generation of 1200 MW power plants, will contribute the country’s nuclear development, Eslami went on to say.

Upon arriving in Moscow, Eslami said his trip aims to boost research and educational ties through visits to factories and scientific institutes.

AEOI chief said Iran plans to generate 20,000 megawatts via nuclear power, with Russia assigned a set share under existing agreements.

He further noted that the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is currently underway by Russia.

Iran’s vice president said the project is a top priority for Tehran and Moscow, with presidential backing speeding up progress and ongoing talks aiding joint efforts.