Iran and Russia Sign MoU on Building Small Nuclear Plants

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s state-owned nuclear giant Rosatom has announced that Moscow and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding [MoU] on cooperation to construct small nuclear power plants in Iran.

The deal was finalized in Moscow on Wednesday after a meeting between Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], and Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev. The two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and explored new avenues for peaceful nuclear energy collaboration.

Rosatom said the talks were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust, reflecting the longstanding partnership between the company and the AEOI. According to Iranian media, Eslami traveled to Moscow on September 22 to meet Russian officials and participate in events marking Russia’s Global Atomic Week.

His program also included factory visits, research meetings, and initiatives to strengthen cooperation in education and science.

Under an existing intergovernmental agreement, Russia is slated to build eight nuclear power plants in Iran, including four at the Bushehr site. The new MoU adds momentum to this expanding partnership in nuclear energy development.