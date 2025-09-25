Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem on the 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Leader Hajj Ibrahim Aqil

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Full Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the ceremony held by the party on the first martyrdom anniversary of the jihadi leader Hajj Ibrahim Aqil – Hajj Abdul Qader – on September 19, 2025.

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Mohammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, we gather on the first martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of the Radwan Unit and the residents of the Arz building, on this difficult day, to speak about the occasion and their leader, Hajj Abdul Qader. In the second part, we will turn to the broader political situation in Lebanon and the region.

A Few Words About Martyred Leader Abdul Qader

The martyrs of the Radwan Unit, the martyrs of the path to liberating Al-Quds, the martyrs of the path to liberating the homeland, the martyrs of dignity, honor and pride.

On September 20, 2024, the “Israeli” enemy carried out a raid on a meeting place of Radwan leaders in the Arz building in the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh]. 18 Radwan leaders were martyred, along with nearly 50 civilian martyrs—men, women and children. Four of them remain missing to this day.

The blood of these martyrs intertwined—that of the resistance fighter carrying his weapon and that of the civilian carrying the burden of the nation. Together, they ascended as one, on the path of truth, the path of resistance, the path of liberation, the path of saving the homeland.

We cannot talk about all the martyrs—indeed, each of them has a great and important life story—but it is necessary to speak of the jihadi deputy commander, the martyr Hajj Abdul Qader Ibrahim Aqil.

Two Defining Qualities of Martyr Abdul Qader

Ibrahim Aqil was a man distinguished by two essential qualities, through which he reached this lofty station—the station of leadership that leads to martyrdom.

The first and foremost quality was his faith in Almighty God and in Islam. At times, we forget that such great outcomes are blessings of faith—blessings of devotion to God, of obedience and loyalty, of attachment to Muhammad and the family of Muhammad [peace be upon them], and to the prophets and messengers, peace and blessings be upon them all.

Hajj Ibrahim began his journey at the mosque, in the Basta Tahta neighborhood, at Al-Amiliyya Mosque. He was influenced by the thought of the martyred scholar, Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, and by the lessons, guidance, and movement of the disappeared Imam, Sayyed Musa al-Sadr. Then came the revolution of Imam Khomeini, to which he pledged complete loyalty. After Imam Khomeini’s passing, Imam Khamenei [may his shadow endure] carried the banner, and Martyr Abdul Qader gave him his great devotion—devotion that extended also to the leadership of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may God’s mercy be upon him]. From this profound school of faith, martyred leader Abdul Qader continually drew strength.

Allah Almighty says: “Those who believe and do good, for them will be bliss and an honorable destination.” (Ar-Ra’d, 29)

He was distinguished by his worship, his fasting on Mondays and Fridays, and during the months of Rajab and Shaaban. He was constant in supplication. He delved deeply into the interpretation of the Qur’an and often gave lectures and talks in which he cited Qur’anic verses. He had sharp insight, courage, strength, and humility. He feared neither death nor danger. He was widely read, analytical, and a powerful, eloquent debater in discussion with others.

He belonged to the first generation. I still remember him in Basta Tahta and Khandaq al-Ghamiq, while I and other brothers were in the Musaitbeh area and its surroundings. There was coordination and cooperation even before the blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran and before the 1982 invasion. He was always attentive to his brothers and his family.

So, the first essential quality is that he set out with faith in Almighty God, commitment to His law, and carrying the banner of authentic Muhammadan Islam under the inspired leadership embodied by Imam Khomeini, and carried forward by Imam Khamenei.

The second defining quality was his jihadi loyalty: he was a fighter in the frontlines, with the liberation of Palestine always before his eyes. He fought for the liberation of the land and against the killers of the prophets—“Israel” and its allies. He confronted the 1982 invasion, served as head of central training in Hezbollah in the early 1990s, later assumed responsibility for the General Staff, and from 1997 onward oversaw operations in Jabal Amel, continuing beyond the liberation. He took part in the Ansariyeh battle, was among the leaders of the July 2006 War, and fought in Syria—in Qusayr and Qalamoun.

Since 2008, he held the position of Assistant to Hezbollah Secretary General, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. From this position, we can understand the fundamental jihadi and leadership role he fulfilled.

His distinction lay in being a man of strategic vision in both military and political affairs—a vision enveloped in faith and piety. He was an analyst, a theorist, and a planner, one of the pillars of the jihadi struggle, and one of the pillars of the achievements and victories realized alongside his brothers: Hajj Imad, Hajj Fouad, Hajj Karaki, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine and others.

As he said once: “The true and real victors are the martyrs. They triumphed, and they were faithful to what they pledged to God, and they were granted the opportunity”.

As we bid farewell to this martyred leader, Hajj Abdul Qader Ibrahim Aqil—the great jihadi martyr—we must draw lessons from his positions. We see how such immense sacrifices were offered for the sake of the ummah, for the future of children and generations, for the liberation of the land, dignity, sovereignty and independence—so that our region may enjoy a measure of honor, dignity, peace, and tranquility, in obedience to Almighty God and in the uprightness of generations to come.

To his soul, to the souls of the Radwan martyrs, to the souls of the martyrs of the Arz building—especially the civilians—and to all the martyrs of this path, the martyrs of the Resistance, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah al-Fatiha, with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

Out of loyalty, and in recognition of another leader who also held a leadership role in Radwan and led its force for a period, it is necessary to remember him, even briefly: the martyred leader Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, Hajj Abu Hussein Samir. He joined the Islamic Resistance since its founding, was among the field commanders of the Ansariyeh ambush, endured captivity by the “Israeli” enemy, and assumed several leadership responsibilities, including central training. He also served as leader of the Radwan Force until early 2024, when he was replaced after returning to training, following the martyrdom of brother Jawad al-Tawil.

This martyr was among the spiritual, faithful, humble, and service-minded men. He personally guided and nurtured young people, becoming a shining example who helped raise hundreds, even thousands, of leaders, fighters, and martyrs. To his soul, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah al-Fatiha, with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

I was also informed that one of our mujahid brothers, Mathloum Adloun, has recently passed away after a battle with a terminal illness. He took part in most of the Resistance operations from 1987 until the Uli al-Ba’s war. He distinguished himself in 2006, serving as a commander in the anti-armor corps—another shining example. To his family, and to the families of all the martyrs, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surah al-Fatiha, along with our condolences, and prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

The Entire Region Is at a Dangerous and Exceptional Political Crossroads

We now turn to the political situation, which I will address in several points.

First: The entire region stands at a dangerous and exceptional political crossroads. The “Israeli” entity, which was artificially implanted in our region at the start of the 20th century, has dug deep roots with the backing of colonial powers—first Britain, then the United States. This usurping entity is inherently expansionist. It is meant to serve as a fragment of the West, an instrument for America, a scarecrow for the region, and an expansionist outpost that denies our nations independence and the freedom of their own choices, tying them instead to the West’s political, economic, and cultural project. And for those who resist, this scarecrow stands ready. And whoever dares to disobey them will face the stick, wielded for killing, extermination, and vilifying anyone who resists these policies.

Thus, “Israel” is a colonial, expansionist, Western-American project aimed at controlling the region and stripping it of its choices.

“Israel” has now reached the peak of its savagery and criminality, bound by no human, legal, international, or moral standard—under the full and detailed sponsorship of the U.S. administration. Its expansionism is not new; it has been expansionist since its inception. It only needed time and the right circumstances.

The genocide “Israel” pursues today, under direct US support and cover, stems from its failure to achieve rapid expansion through other means: soft warfare did not succeed, nor did sanctions, nor Madrid, nor the so-called Abraham Accords. None delivered the swift and decisive results that America and “Israel” desired.

Thus, genocide became their “solution.” In truth, “Israel’ began its project with genocide, then paused for a time to try other methods. But when it became clear that the peoples of this region are alive, that the Palestinian people are a proud and living nation—unwilling to relinquish their land and ready to make any sacrifice to reclaim it—“Israel” reverted to genocide. All pretexts are nothing but temporary, false excuses, because the project itself is a project of extermination.

The “Israeli” entity has openly declared its ambition for Greater ‘Israel’

In any case, the “Israeli” leadership has clearly declared that it wants Greater “Israel”. Netanyahu himself said it plainly: he wants to redraw the map of the so-called New Middle East, to reshape the region, to establish Greater “Israel”. He wants to eliminate all resistance movements across the region, to exterminate Hamas, to expel the Palestinian people from their land in Gaza as a first stage, and to occupy the West Bank. These are not assumptions—they are his own words, and on the ground he is already acting in ways that confirm this intent.

So we must be absolutely clear about what we are facing: this is a project called Greater “Israel”. It is not a temporary “Israeli” assault over circumstantial reasons, nor a crisis that can be solved through the usual means. No—it cannot be resolved through agreements, nor through endless patience, nor through the intervention of major powers, because those powers only ever intervene for “Israel’s” benefit. We must instead seek new solutions to confront this grave challenge.

“Israel” struck in Qatar—Qatar, which hosts the largest American base, supposedly there to protect it from “Israel” and others. The stated pretext was to kill the Palestinian leadership. It is true that the leadership was a target, but so was Qatar itself. “Israel” could have sought other ways or other places to strike the leadership, yet it chose to do so in Qatar. This was meant as a message—to Qatar and to all other states. For that reason, we see the strike on Qatar as a turning point: what comes after Qatar cannot be like what was before it. Our way of thinking—whether as states, regimes, peoples, movements, or forces—must change. After Qatar, nothing can remain hidden; everything has been exposed. If we continue on the same path, expansion is inevitable. Change is a necessity.

They have managed, for a time, to brand the resistance as a common enemy of both “Israel” and many Arab regimes—portraying resistance as the foe, and “Israel” as the friend.

After Qatar, the targets expanded to include the resistance, the regimes, the peoples, and any geographical or political obstacle standing in the way of Greater “Israel”.

What is the goal?

The goal is Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, striking Yemen, Iran… and all of this is considered part of a phased plan. Later, Turkey and other parts of the region would come into play, so that “Israel” would not only achieve Greater “Israel”, but—if they were to advance (and God willing, they will not)—they envision what they call “The Great ‘Israel’,” expanding even as far as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and beyond.

As you know, “Israel” has, for decades, been establishing influence in Africa, in Ukraine, and in several other countries, exercising power and interference under US supervision and sponsorship.

Once, I was visited by someone working in an Arab state, in an organization opposing the “Israeli” project. I asked him: “Brother, why do you acquire rifles and explosives—from ‘Israel’, as a state? These are basic items; they could be obtained anywhere. Why ‘Israel’?” He replied: “We need these weapons as a government, from any country, to maintain even basic internal security. But the U.S. imposed a condition: either you take the weapons from ‘Israel’, or you have no weapons at all.” These were just basic arms. And so they began to purchase weapons from “Israel”, strengthening “Israel’s” influence in that African region.

We Must Take Action to Stop the Enemy

Look at how far this thinking has gone. I do not know if there are people who do not understand, or do not know, or do not read, or do not see! We all must confront this danger. It is not the responsibility of the resistance alone—no, it is the responsibility of everyone: the states, the regimes, the peoples, and the resistance. And the only way to face this challenge is to unite against the common enemy. Are there limits to unity? Then, let us define those limits ourselves.

Allah Almighty says in His Glorious Book: “Surely this religion of yours is [only] one, and I am your Lord, so fear Me [alone].” (Al-Ma’idah, 52)

We must turn the equation around. Let me outline a clear and straightforward step—it does not require lengthy explanation: we must reverse the equation. “Israel” must be recognized as the threat, not the resistance. We must understand that “Israel’s” danger is comprehensive—it threatens everyone: the resistance, the regimes, the peoples, Arabs and Muslims, Christians and humanity as a whole. Its danger is not localized; it extends everywhere. This is clear from practical application.

We Must Take Action to Stop the Enemy, Not Aid It Against the Resistance

A passage in the Qur’an caught my attention for its subtle guidance on identifying Satan and how to deal with him. Allah Almighty says: “Surely Satan is an enemy to you, so take him as an enemy.” (Fatir, 6)

This means the first thing you must know is that Satan is an enemy. More importantly, you must confront it and acknowledge: this is an enemy. If you fail to recognize it as such—if you do not see it as an enemy, if you do not structure your life around this understanding, if you do not base all your plans on the fact that Satan is an enemy—then you cannot achieve success in this world.

Today, if we do not recognize “Israel” as the primary, absolute, and fundamental enemy—behind which stands the United States—if we do not confront this enemy, cooperate in facing it, and make it the top priority in our struggle, no one in our region can succeed. This principle applies to Lebanon and the entire region.

This is the first point regarding the “Israeli” entity and the conflict.

I Call on Saudi Arabia to Open a New Page with the Resistance

The second point: I will make a public proposal, a practical and advanced step to save time and effort. Some may ask: “Couldn’t this have been done another way?” No—I am putting it forward openly, because we do not have time to search for other methods of cooperation and unity, and to prevent those loyal to America and “Israel” from undermining this step.

The proposal is: I call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to open a new page with the resistance, based on the following principles:

1. Dialogue that addresses problems, alleviates fears, and safeguards mutual interests.

2. Dialogue based on the understanding that “Israel” is the enemy, not the Resistance.

3. Dialogue that freezes past disputes—at least during this exceptional phase—so that we can focus on confronting and restraining “Israel”.

4. We affirm that the resistance’s weapons are directed solely at the “Israeli” enemy—not at Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, any other country, or any entity in the world. This is based on practical experience, and we continue to follow this approach.

5. Pressuring the resistance is a direct gain for “Israel”. When the resistance is weakened or absent, the threat then falls on the states themselves.

6. Even the resistance in Palestine is part of this broader effort, acting as a strong barrier against “Israeli” expansion. So that no one again questions: “What is your relationship? Why do you approach and not withdraw?” There are those who want to approach, and those who want to distance themselves. This is out in the open. We call for clearing the air in relationships and standing together on the principle that “Israel” is the enemy, not each other—even if disagreements arise at certain stages.

A Call to the Lebanese Interior

Third point: I also call on everyone inside Lebanon—even those with whom our differences have nearly escalated to enmity—from all sides and without exception, not to provide any service to “Israel”, and not to become servants of “Israel”, whether knowingly or unknowingly. And I say to them: “Israel” will pay you no attention if it reaches your doorstep, because Lebanon lies within the map of Greater “Israel”. We need—together with you—to build our country.

Hezbollah has demonstrated this approach: we stopped the enemy in the Uli al-Ba’s war, then participated in electing the president, then in the government, and we cooperate with those with whom we have major political disagreements—in the government and in parliament—to pass legislation and manage the country. We build together in government and in parliament.

From this perspective, let this path be supported by understandings that help us complete this stage without serving “Israel” in any way.

When America openly declares that it acts for “Israel’s” benefit, when it pressures Lebanon in “Israel’s” favor, when it refuses to provide guarantees because it prioritizes “Israel’s” interests, and when there are no limits to protecting “Israel’s” interests—how can we trust any American or other external proposal? How can we accept one concession after another, while “Israel” gives nothing and will never stop pursuing its project of Greater “Israel”?

The Resistance Can Only Stand Proud

“Israel” sought to eliminate the resistance, but it has not succeeded, and it will not succeed. This resistance continues, despite “Israel” and America. It endures because it has leaders who are martyrs, because it has the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs—Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—as well as Sayyed Al-Hashemi, Hajj Abdul Qader, and others; they are all present in spirit and leadership.

This resistance includes the fighting youth, the female fighters [mujahida], the courageous children, and the proud, selfless people who give without hesitation.

This resistance can only stand with its head held high. If “Israel” seeks to end it, let it know that it will ultimately fail, God willing, because of the steadfastness of these fighters. And humiliation is far from us.

American demands never stop. They claim that America helps Lebanon—how does America help Lebanon? America does nothing without first demanding from Lebanon. It extracts, pressures, and has established its largest embassy in Lebanon to oversee intelligence operations both in Lebanon and from Lebanon. Its aircraft in the sky provide coordinates to the “Israeli” entity, supervising a committee whose only function is to determine how to strike the resistance and its people, to attack Lebanon, and to prevent arms acquisition—even preemptively—and to continue the aggression. Never have we heard it tell “Israel”: “Stop”, or announce that “Israel” must halt its actions.

What is this American support? They claim to support the Lebanese army—but what support do they provide? They only supply the army with weapons sufficient for internal management. Any weapon that could reach “Israel”, affect “Israeli” air power or impact the “Israeli” army is forbidden to Lebanon, not only from America but from anywhere in the world. So where is the American support? It does not exist. Even when they provide equipment, it is for “Israel’s” benefit, not Lebanon’s. America acts with genuine hostility.

And when it comes to reconstruction, what does rebuilding have to do with “Israel’s” security? This is part of the pressure. Since they cannot confront the resistance or its people directly, they resort to other methods to harm the population, weaken their economic and social standing, and prevent them from rallying around the Resistance.

They do not stop at withholding aid for reconstruction—they even block those who wish to donate, obstructing Lebanon’s revival and economy. Is this in Lebanon’s interest?

I renew my call: let us unite as one hand to expel “Israel” and build Lebanon. Hold parliamentary elections on time, prioritize reconstruction in government, accelerate financial and economic reform, fight corruption, and engage in positive dialogue on national security strategy.

This is our call, and this is what we say to you.

We Approach Dialogue and Understanding from a Position of Strength

Fourth and final point: We approach dialogue and understanding from a position of power, as you well know. Our arena is illuminated by the sacrifices of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, the martyred leaders, the mujahid martyrs, and our honorable families.

Our faith in resisting the “Israeli” occupier is unwavering, with the goal of expelling it and liberating our land. We accept nothing less, and we are prepared for the utmost sacrifices to remain dignified. You can see our people with your own eyes holding firmly to the resistance’s weapons, because they have witnessed their fruits in liberation, deterrence, and presence.

Today, I want to tell those who do not know: our people do not need mobilization to maintain the weapons and the resistance. Rather, it is we, the leadership, who draw our mobilization from them to preserve the resistance and the weapons. Mobilization has thus become mutual between us and the people; our people have reached a highly elevated and engaged level, where they will accept nothing less than dignity.

We view any confrontation with the “Israeli” project as existential—existential for us and existential for the homeland—where everything else becomes secondary.

Praise be to God, who saved Lebanon from the sedition of August 5th, through the corrective measure of September 5th; for any sedition would have backfired on everyone.

How can we abandon the weapons after the Sabra and Shatila massacre, in which 3,000 civilians—men, women, and children, both Lebanese and Palestinian—were killed 43 years ago, after the disarmament and American guarantees? And this massacre was carried out by “Israel” and its collaborators.

The enemy remains the same, and the one behind the massacres is the same. So how can the weapons be abandoned? How?

The extermination war taking place in Gaza, fully backed by America—listen to what Trump says: he gives them complete freedom and does not care, even if the Palestinian people in Gaza are entirely wiped out. It does not concern him, because he looks only at the land, the economy, the future of “Israel”, and the future of America, without regard for the rights of these peoples. These massive massacres, which stain the conscience of humanity, reveal the presence of a true tyrant.

Know that the targeting is for everyone. I want to ask today: why do states arm themselves? Isn’t it to protect themselves? So why is the Lebanese army prevented from arming itself? It is forbidden to protect itself and to defend its country.

Why does the resistance arm itself? Isn’t it to liberate its land? How can we do without weapons if we want to reclaim our land?

Today, you saw the aggression against southern Lebanon—five villages and towns bombed before the world’s eyes, under threats, and this is besides all the killing, destruction, leveling, and house bombings, which continue. And what comes next? Will “Israel” remain unchecked while the world simply watches? The Lebanese government is responsible for confronting these “Israeli” attacks. Let no one tell me: “What can the Lebanese government do?” They can act—they can shout, and they must shout every day. They can send a message to the UN Security Council, even if the Council does not issue condemnation of “Israel” or a resolution to stop it. Let the world hear this outcry and think outside the box, beyond conventional thinking.

For example, why is the question raised to the Lebanese army: “What is your plan for liberation if we are forced to fight “Israel”? How will you utilize the Lebanese people and the resistance to end the “Israeli” issue, or at least prevent its continuation?” Study the options—why fear them? Why avoid them? Instead, some turn to matters of internal sedition. No—this is a responsibility.

The position of the three leaders during the recent aggression in the south was good, but it requires daily follow-up and insistence. Let the priority be: stopping the aggression, confronting “Israel”, expelling the occupier, and beginning reconstruction.

These are the priorities. The priorities are not for us to fight among ourselves! Let these priorities be clear. As a resistance, we are ready to fulfill our duty alongside the Lebanese army, whatever decision you may take. We are ready—but only in confronting the “Israeli” enemy, not to fight among ourselves.

Some try to justify otherwise, saying: “The problem is that they threaten us by withholding aid and by threatening war.”

Withholding aid and threats of war are not the greatest threat. The greatest threat is the removal of capability and strength, and slaughtering us on the altar of surrender—that is the real danger. And all these promises they circulate—“We will release aid, we will act, we will do…”—are lies. Have you not heard what the Americans said? They said: “When the resistance in Lebanon is disarmed, we will see whether ‘Israel’ stops or not.” Wonderful words! From now until the Day of Judgment, the weapon will remain.

So how do we reach that outcome?

These people are liars; they give nothing. To those who ask: “What can we do?”—my brothers, “Israel” is not only attacking Lebanon. America is not only attacking Lebanon. Look: America and “Israel” attack the entire world. They left no nation untouched.

What are the peoples of the world doing? They are thinking of ways to confront these aggressions—whether in Europe, Latin America, or anywhere else. There is no country that America leaves at peace without confronting it economically, politically, and by other means. I want to tell you something: we must draw lessons from past nations and take heed.

How far did the pharaoh reach? He rose to the highest ranks. But what does God Almighty say about him?

“Indeed, Pharaoh [arrogantly] elevated himself in the land and divided its people into [subservient] groups, one of which he persecuted, slaughtering their sons and keeping their women. He was truly one of the corruptors.” (Al-Qasas, 4)

No matter how tyrannical a person may be, in the end—where did Pharaoh end up? Pharaoh drowned; Pharaoh and those with him were destroyed.

Look at the past empires—whether in the East or the West—they reached the highest levels, yet when they became corrupt, deviant, unjust, and tyrannical, they fell. Injustice will collapse, even if it takes time. But we must remain steadfast and resolute. Let everyone know that we will not be slaves; God created us free.

Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.